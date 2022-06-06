Genesis' global sales exceed 700,000 units
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday the accumulated sales of its independent Genesis brand models exceeded 700,000 units last month despite the prolonged chip shortage.
The South Korean carmaker sold 699,751 Genesis vehicles, including 188,547 overseas sales, from its launch in November 2015 to end-April this year, according to Hyundai's sales data.
In May, the carmaker sold an additional 12,234 units of Genesis models in the domestic market, bringing cumulative sales to 711,985 units, the data showed.
Genesis' overseas sales data for May will be released later this month.
In particular, sales of the G80 sedan accounted for 44 percent of the 711,985 units. The Genesis lineup is composed of the electric GV60 and GV70 SUVs, the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, and the G90, G80, electric G80 and G70 sedans.
Genesis model sales are widely expected to surpass 1 million in the middle of 2023, given rising demand for the luxury brand models.
