Big Hit kicks off global audition in search of next global stars
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS, kicked off a global audition Monday in search of new talent to become the next global K-pop stars.
Big Hit said it "is now looking for individuals with talent and passion who will be the next global superstars," announcing the schedule of the 2022 global audition.
The audition will be held online and offline concurrently, with the application for the online section running from Monday till September 18, according to the announcement.
An on-site audition will be held in seven cities across the world, starting in Los Angeles on June 25; Toronto, Sydney and Bangkok in July; Taipei in August; and Tokyo and Seoul in September.
Males who were born after Dec. 31, 2001, are eligible to compete in three categories -- vocals/rap, dance and other -- offline and four categories online, which additionally include the production section.
Details of the global audition are available at http://bighitaudition.com.
