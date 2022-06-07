N. Korea reports 61,730 new suspected COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported more than 61,000 new fever cases Tuesday, with the daily count remaining under 70,000 for the second consecutive day.
Over 61,730 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.19 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which more than 4.08 million have recovered and at least 115,240 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
