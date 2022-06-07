Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'All of Us Are Dead' to return for 2nd season

All News 08:27 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's hit Korean zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" will return for the second season, the streamer said Tuesday.

Netflix said the new season will tell the follow-up story of a group of students who survived the zombie-hit high school.

The main cast of the first season -- Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young and Cho Yi-hyun -- will reprise their roles in the second season, which is also directed by first-season helmer Lee Jae-kyoo, also known as Lee JQ, according to Netflix.

Based on a popular webtoon, "All of Us Are Dead," released in January, is set at a high school plunged into chaos due to a mysterious zombie virus.

The 12-episode zombie series became the fourth most-watched non-English TV program within its first four weeks, with a cumulative 560.8 million hours of streaming, following "Squid Game" with 1.65 billion hours, "Money Heist: Part 45" with 792.2 million hours and "Money Heist: Part 4" with 619 million hours.

A teaser poster for "All of Us Are Dead" by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Netflix #All of Us Are Dead
