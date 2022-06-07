Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 07, 2022
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 30
Incheon 24/15 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 60
Daejeon 24/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 22/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 18/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 22/17 Rain 60
Jeju 23/18 Rain 60
Daegu 22/15 Sunny 60
Busan 21/16 Cloudy 30
