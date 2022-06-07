Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 30

Incheon 24/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 22/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 18/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 22/17 Rain 60

Jeju 23/18 Rain 60

Daegu 22/15 Sunny 60

Busan 21/16 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!