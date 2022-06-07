S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day amid slowing virus trend
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to below 10,000 for the third consecutive day Tuesday amid a slowing virus trend.
The country added 6,172 COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,174,880, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily cases have been on a steady decline since mid-March when the daily caseload had spiked to over 620,000 amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country added 20 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 24,299. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 117, down from 129 the previous day.
As of Tuesday, 44.59 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.32 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.
More than 4.18 million people, or 8.1 percent, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
