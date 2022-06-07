Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names ambassadors to Japan, China, Russia, U.N.

All News 09:42 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named foreign policy expert Yun Duk-min as ambassador to Japan, while also naming the top envoys to China, Russia and the United Nations.

Chung Jae-ho, professor of Seoul National University, was named ambassador to Beijing, while former diplomat Chang Ho-jin was named ambassador to Russia and former diplomat Hwang Joon-kook ambassador to the U.N.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ambassadors #Yoon
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!