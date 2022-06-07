The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 07, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.80 1.80
2-M 1.87 1.87
3-M 1.96 1.96
6-M 2.17 2.16
12-M 2.68 2.64
(END)
