Seoul shares extend losses late Tue. morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares deepened their losses late Tuesday morning amid institutional selling, triggered by concerns about fast-growing inflation pressure that may strengthen central banks' policy tightening.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 36.28 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,634.37 points as of 11:20 a.m. The local bourse was closed Monday for a national holiday.
Volatility increased in the local financial markets on high-flying inflation.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have soared on expectations of further inflation hikes, making global investors wary of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish move.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.5 percent, and the country's largest chemical company, LG Chem, shed 3.76 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.34 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.34 percent. Internet portal giant Naver retreated 3.13 percent.
Among gainers, gaming firm Krafton jumped 5.73 percent, with battery maker SK Innovation adding 2.44 percent.
The local currency changed hands at 1,256.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., plunging 13.5 won from the previous session's close.
