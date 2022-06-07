S. Korea forms pan-gov't negotiation team for IPEF
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has formed a governmentwide negotiation team for upcoming consultations with member nations of the newly launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the trade ministry said Tuesday.
Last month, the country announced its participation in the initiative, launched by U.S. President Joe Biden, which involves the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Fiji and seven of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members.
The negotiation team, involving the trade, foreign and other ministries concerned, "is expected to help the country play a leading role in setting new international norms," according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will attend ministerial meetings, and the trade, foreign and finance ministries will join hands for related subcommittee consultations on four key areas -- fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and green technology, and tax and anti-corruption, it added.
"We will actively participate in related consultations regarding the IPEF through the government domestic response system and lead such issues as supply chains, digital and clean energy so as to maximize the interests of our people and companies," the ministry said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Wildfire spreading in Miryang, over 470 villagers evacuated
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test