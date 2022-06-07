DSME wins 1.07 tln-won order for 4 LNG carries from Qatar
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday it has clinched a 1.07 trillion-won (US$850 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under a deal with a Qatari state oil firm.
DSME, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog, said it will build the 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers in the Okpo shipyard on the south coast and deliver them by the first half of 2025.
The order is the first result of a $19 billion contract that DSME and two other Korean shipbuilding giants -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. -- signed with Qatar Petroleum in June 2020 to construct more than 100 LNG vessels through 2027.
The preliminary pact, an arrangement that precedes a major shipbuilding order, allows the Qatari company to secure so-called construction slots from the South Korean shipyards.
The contract is in line with Qatar's plan to boost its LNG production capacity to 126 million tons by 2027 from the current 77 million tons. Qatar is the world's top LNG producer.
DSME's order is widely expected to lead to the securing of more orders for LNG carriers by the three major shipbuilders for the Qatari project down the road.
Earlier in 2004-07, DSME successfully delivered 26 LNG carriers out of an order for 53 vessels placed by Qatar. DSME has an annual capacity of building around 20 LNG ships.
DSME has bagged orders worth $5.47 billion to build 16 LNG carriers, six container ships and one offshore plant so far this year, already achieving 61.5 percent of the yearly order target of $8.9 billion.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test