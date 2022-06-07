Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon taps Eximbank chief as minister for government policy coordination

All News 15:39 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday tapped the president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) as minister for government policy coordination, his office said.

Bang Moon-kyu, who currently heads Eximbank, was formerly a vice health minister and a second vice finance minister.

Previously, he served in various roles in the finance ministry, including as spokesman.

The minister for government policy coordination works under the prime minister.

This photo, provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, shows Bang Moon-kyu. (Yonhap)

