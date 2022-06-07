Yoon taps Eximbank chief as minister for government policy coordination
All News 15:39 June 07, 2022
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday tapped the president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) as minister for government policy coordination, his office said.
Bang Moon-kyu, who currently heads Eximbank, was formerly a vice health minister and a second vice finance minister.
Previously, he served in various roles in the finance ministry, including as spokesman.
The minister for government policy coordination works under the prime minister.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
