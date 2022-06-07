KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 34,700 DN 900
Yuhan 58,000 DN 1,600
SLCORP 30,600 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 124,000 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 83,600 DN 2,600
DL 67,800 DN 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,400 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 41,700 DN 750
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 DN 200
KIA CORP. 83,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 80,300 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 129,000 DN 5,000
KCC 341,500 DN 18,000
SKBP 83,900 DN 1,100
AmoreG 44,000 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 183,500 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 10,300 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 84,400 DN 2,700
TaekwangInd 972,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 30
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,110 DN 140
Daewoong 28,850 DN 300
KAL 28,850 DN 450
DB HiTek 66,400 DN 1,600
CJ 84,200 DN 1,100
LX INT 40,300 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 18,000 DN 50
Hyosung 84,400 DN 400
LOTTE 35,950 UP 200
SGBC 61,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,400 DN 300
Boryung 11,850 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,700 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 276,500 DN 2,000
SK hynix 104,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 665,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,150 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,200 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 DN 1,500
