KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,000 DN 50
Kogas 44,450 DN 150
Hanwha 29,050 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 2,190 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 DN 200
Daesang 22,300 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,685 DN 65
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 6,240 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 90,400 DN 2,300
LS 67,600 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES129500 UP3000
GC Corp 179,500 DN 8,000
GS E&C 37,700 DN 1,100
DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,350 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 536,000 DN 33,000
NHIS 10,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,440 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 287,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 155,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,690 DN 150
SKC 153,500 DN 12,000
GS Retail 26,800 DN 450
SamsungElec 65,500 DN 1,300
DongwonInd 236,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 40,200 UP 150
LotteChilsung 196,500 UP 6,000
Ottogi 440,500 DN 8,000
MERITZ SECU 5,790 DN 200
HtlShilla 78,600 DN 400
Hanmi Science 46,250 DN 1,350
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 72,600 DN 1,400
KSOE 92,400 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,700 UP 700
MS IND 22,000 DN 1,000
OCI 134,500 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 UP 400
KorZinc 577,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test