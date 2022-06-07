SamsungHvyInd 5,920 DN 10

HyundaiMipoDock 84,400 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 48,400 DN 1,050

S-Oil 120,000 UP 4,000

LG Innotek 390,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 DN 4,000

HMM 30,800 DN 450

HYUNDAI WIA 65,000 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 158,000 DN 2,500

Mobis 216,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 900

S-1 67,300 DN 1,700

ZINUS 58,600 DN 1,600

Hanchem 251,500 DN 7,000

DWS 54,400 DN 800

KEPCO 22,950 DN 200

SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 650

KG DONGBU STL 17,250 UP 350

SKTelecom 56,200 DN 400

SNT MOTIV 48,350 UP 400

HyundaiElev 33,750 DN 800

SAMSUNG SDS 144,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 56,900 UP 4,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 115

Hanon Systems 11,400 UP 150

SK 246,500 DN 3,500

ShinpoongPharm 27,350 DN 800

Handsome 38,300 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 18,450 DN 550

COWAY 68,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 DN 1,500

IBK 11,050 DN 100

DONGSUH 26,550 DN 450

SamsungEng 23,450 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 2,500

PanOcean 7,540 DN 80

SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 450

KT 37,350 DN 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35100 DN150

(MORE)