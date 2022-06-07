KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,920 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 84,400 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 48,400 DN 1,050
S-Oil 120,000 UP 4,000
LG Innotek 390,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 DN 4,000
HMM 30,800 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 65,000 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 216,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 900
S-1 67,300 DN 1,700
ZINUS 58,600 DN 1,600
Hanchem 251,500 DN 7,000
DWS 54,400 DN 800
KEPCO 22,950 DN 200
SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 UP 350
SKTelecom 56,200 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 48,350 UP 400
HyundaiElev 33,750 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 144,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,900 UP 4,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 115
Hanon Systems 11,400 UP 150
SK 246,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,350 DN 800
Handsome 38,300 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 18,450 DN 550
COWAY 68,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 DN 1,500
IBK 11,050 DN 100
DONGSUH 26,550 DN 450
SamsungEng 23,450 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,540 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 450
KT 37,350 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35100 DN150
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test