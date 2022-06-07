KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 DN 350
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 1,300
KT&G 85,900 UP 900
Doosan Enerbility 19,550 DN 350
Doosanfc 39,050 DN 500
LG Display 17,000 DN 300
Kangwonland 28,100 DN 150
NAVER 278,000 DN 9,500
Kakao 81,900 DN 3,800
NCsoft 441,500 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 92,100 DN 2,800
DSME 22,900 UP 400
HDSINFRA 6,750 DN 150
DWEC 6,340 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,950 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 37,250 DN 100
LGH&H 700,000 DN 34,000
LGCHEM 556,000 DN 29,000
KEPCO E&C 71,200 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 101,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 159,000 DN 2,500
TKG Huchems 24,300 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 1,200
KIH 69,200 DN 2,000
GS 47,300 UP 800
CJ CGV 26,600 DN 100
LIG Nex1 82,200 UP 2,300
Fila Holdings 30,650 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,750 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,525 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 22,350 DN 850
SK Innovation 236,500 UP 11,000
POONGSAN 30,850 DN 50
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test