KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 800
Hansae 21,750 DN 200
Youngone Corp 46,650 DN 450
CSWIND 58,100 UP 100
GKL 15,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 66,000 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 307,500 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 30,800 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,720 DN 90
emart 115,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 1,750
PIAM 50,500 DN 200
HANJINKAL 58,800 UP 100
DoubleUGames 43,800 DN 650
CUCKOO 17,850 UP 300
COSMAX 68,300 DN 1,900
MANDO 54,800 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 DN 30,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,050 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,950 DN 100
Netmarble 80,000 DN 2,300
KRAFTON 268,500 UP 15,500
HD HYUNDAI 63,700 UP 800
ORION 94,400 DN 1,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 UP 100
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 121,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 13,400 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 406,500 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 506,000 DN 11,000
SKBS 123,500 DN 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 0
KakaoBank 41,500 UP 350
HYBE 221,500 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 119,000 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 432,000 DN 5,500
DL E&C 50,200 DN 800
kakaopay 106,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 45,250 DN 1,700
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test