Rep. Woo Sang-ho named as DP's new interim leader

All News 16:26 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho was named as new interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday.

Woo was selected to lead the DP's interim leadership committee in a general meeting of party lawmakers, party spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said.

Woo will lead the DP until the party elects a new chairperson at a national convention planned for August.

Reps. Lee Yong-woo, Park Jae-ho and Han Jeoung-ae were named as members of the committee, Shin said.

The new leadership was selected after all members of the previous leadership committee quit en mass to take responsibility for the party's crushing defeat in last week's local elections.

A file photo of Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the main opposition Democratic Party (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

#Democratic Party #DP #Woo Sang-ho
