Rep. Woo Sang-ho named as DP's new interim leader
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho was named as new interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday.
Woo was selected to lead the DP's interim leadership committee in a general meeting of party lawmakers, party spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said.
Woo will lead the DP until the party elects a new chairperson at a national convention planned for August.
Reps. Lee Yong-woo, Park Jae-ho and Han Jeoung-ae were named as members of the committee, Shin said.
The new leadership was selected after all members of the previous leadership committee quit en mass to take responsibility for the party's crushing defeat in last week's local elections.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test