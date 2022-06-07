Samsung expands high-end appliance biz for customized home life
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled an expanded product line for customized home appliances during the online Bespoke Home 2022 event.
The Bespoke Home concept, first introduced in 2019, is the South Korean tech giant's attempt to usher in an era of customized home appliances that go beyond technology and functionality, and incorporate customers' personal needs and tastes in the product, according to the company.
For the latest edition, the South Korean tech giant said it expanded the product portfolio with improved connectivity, higher energy efficiency and eco-friendly features.
"The positive response from the Bespoke Home event last year showed us our vision for a better home life through inspirational design, customization and intelligent connectivity struck a chord with people around the world," Lee Jae-seung, president and head of the digital appliances business, said during the live-streamed event.
"This year, we are excited to build on our vision by offering consumers more ways to be self-expressive, experience the connected services and live more sustainably at home with Bespoke."
The tech giant said a washer, a dryer and a kitchen package will be added to the Bespoke Home 2022 edition. The Infinite Line, a new tier of kitchen appliances to the Bespoke family, and Al-powered ovens will be introduced to the European market within this year, the company said.
Also, the Bespoke Home products will have higher connectivity thanks to the expansion of SmartThings Home Life, which gives centralized control over Bespoke appliances through six SmartThings services in cooking, energy, clothing care, pet care, air care and home care.
The SmartThings Home Life service will be available in 97 nations within this month, Samsung said.
According to the company, nearly 2 million Bespoke refrigerators have been sold worldwide since their launch, and two of every three Samsung refrigerators sold on its home turf was a Bespoke model.
The Bespoke Home 2022 lineup allows users to have more options on colors and designs for home decoration tailored to their own taste.
As part of eco-conscious efforts, Samsung said the Bespoke products consume less energy and now have longer warranties for certain product parts in key markets to extend product lifecycles.
It is working with American clothing company Patagonia to develop washing machines that reduce microplastics that result from textiles and laundry, and is expected to introduce such machines in the South Korean market within the year.
Samsung's efforts to focus more on high-end home appliances came amid high inflation, which has led consumers around the world cut back on non-essential items, like personal devices and household products.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
Cargo truckers to go on strike to demand freight fare hikes
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS