Yoon says rallies outside Moon's home should be handled according to law
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday rallies in front of former President Moon Jae-in's home should be handled in accordance with the law just like rallies outside the presidential office.
Moon and his family have complained of loud and verbally abusive rallies by conservative activists outside their home in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, ever since they moved in after his retirement last month.
"Well, since rallies are allowed at the presidential office, won't they all be handled in accordance with the law?" Yoon told reporters when asked to comment on the protests.
The JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Yoon was "deeply concerned" about the protests, citing a key presidential official. It also claimed the presidential office was planning to ask the activists to refrain from holding the rallies.
"The issue was briefly discussed during a tea meeting between the chief of staff and senior secretaries," a presidential official told reporters Tuesday. "But there was no separate meeting on it where the position of the presidential office was decided, or any process of asking the president for his thoughts on that position."
