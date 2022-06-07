S. Korean Bond Yields on June 7, 2022
All News 16:35 June 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.222 2.180 +4.2
2-year TB 2.937 2.850 +8.7
3-year TB 3.232 3.121 +11.1
10-year TB 3.538 3.405 +13.3
2-year MSB 3.028 2.938 +9.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.001 3.896 +10.5
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads in Miryang
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Son Heung-min's nat'l team jersey sold for 6.5 mln won at charity auction
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test