Ex-DP leader departs for U.S. to study for one year
All News 17:32 June 07, 2022
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, former chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, departed for the United States on Tuesday to study for one year as a visiting researcher at the George Washington Institute for Korean Studies.
Lee had served as the first prime minister for former President Moon Jae-in from 2017-2020.
