Ex-DP leader departs for U.S. to study for one year

All News 17:32 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, former chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, departed for the United States on Tuesday to study for one year as a visiting researcher at the George Washington Institute for Korean Studies.

Lee had served as the first prime minister for former President Moon Jae-in from 2017-2020.

Lee Nak-yon, former chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, delivers a speech before leaving for the United States to visit the George Washington Institute for Korea Studies as a researcher for one year at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#Lee Nak-yeon #George Washington University #GWIKS
