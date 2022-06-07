S. Korea gets U.S. consent for new ambassador
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The United States has agreed to South Korea's appointment of Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, as its new ambassador, government sources said Tuesday.
Seoul received the diplomatic consent, known as "agrement," from Washington over the pick of the diplomat-turned-lawmaker last week, the sources said.
The consent came about two weeks after Cho was selected for the post.
Cho will leave for Washington this weekend, they said.
As a career diplomat, Cho was previously affiliated with the ruling People Power Party and had also served as South Korea's chief envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue and a deputy chief of the presidential office of national security.
