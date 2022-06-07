Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea gets U.S. consent for new ambassador

All News 18:16 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The United States has agreed to South Korea's appointment of Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, as its new ambassador, government sources said Tuesday.

Seoul received the diplomatic consent, known as "agrement," from Washington over the pick of the diplomat-turned-lawmaker last week, the sources said.

The consent came about two weeks after Cho was selected for the post.

Cho will leave for Washington this weekend, they said.

As a career diplomat, Cho was previously affiliated with the ruling People Power Party and had also served as South Korea's chief envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue and a deputy chief of the presidential office of national security.

Former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong, seen in this file photo released by the presidential office on May 17, 2022, was named by President Yoon Suk-yeol as South Korea's new ambassador to the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


