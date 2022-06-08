North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have completed preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test that could take place at any time, Special U.S. Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said Tuesday.
Kim's remarks come after Seoul officials said the North may conduct a nuclear test as early as this week.
"On timing, I don't have anything more," Kim said when asked if the U.S. agreed with Seoul's assessment in a telephonic press briefing.
"They have obviously done the preparations in Punggye-ri and I understand they could test any time," he added, referring to North Korea's key nuclear test site.
