(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 8)

Yoon has already been slammed for a lack of diversity in forming his inaugural Cabinet, whose members are mostly male and Seoul National University graduates. His preference for former prosecutors could undermine the credibility of his administration. A ranking official said that the presidential office would study ways of promoting diversity in appointments. But Yoon is still apparently trying to legitimize his lopsided appointments by saying that he values candidates' competence the most. He should heed criticisms for trying to turn the country into a "Republic of Prosecutors."

