(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 8)
Lopsided appointments
President hit for naming ex-prosecutors to key posts
President Yoon Suk-yeol has come under criticism for appointing former prosecutors to major government posts. Yet he has continued to defend his appointments by saying that his policy is to appoint the right person with "competence" to the right position. But only a few agree with him.
Yoon, a former prosecutor general, angered the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) when he nominated his close confidant Han Dong-hoon, a former senior prosecutor, for justice minister. DPK lawmakers strongly objected to the nomination, arguing that Yoon was trying to control the prosecution through Han to force prosecutors to dig up dirt on key figures of the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
However, Yoon brushed aside such arguments and appointed Han to lead the Ministry of Justice. He also named another colleague prosecutor as vice justice minister. The problem became worse after Yoon announced a plan to create a new personnel vetting unit under the justice ministry. The unit is to take over the task of vetting candidates for senior officials at the top office. The senior presidential secretary for civil affairs used to handle that task. But the new president abolished that position.
Yoon's preference for former prosecutors does not stop there. He tapped five more former prosecutors to ministerial and vice ministerial positions. One of them is Lee Wan-kyu for minister of government legislation. Lee, a lawyer, once defended Yoon when he was suspended as prosecutor general briefly in 2020 for targeting former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, a close aide to then President Moon, in a corruption case.
Yoon also appointed former prosecutors to key posts in the presidential office, including secretaries in change of personnel affairs, disciplining government officials and general affairs. It is not too much to say that Yoon's former colleagues in the prosecution have monopolized major posts both in the presidential office and the administration.
On June 3, Yoon named Cho Sang-joon, a former deputy chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, as head of planning and coordination at the National Intelligence Service (NIS). He also tapped Park Sung-keun, a former prosecutor, as chief of staff to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Cho's appointment has triggered a controversy because of his career as a lawyer defending Yoon's wife in a stock price manipulation case.
On Tuesday, Yoon appointed Lee Bok-hyun, another former senior prosecutor, as governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), prompting protests from his critics and opposition lawmakers. This is the first time that an ex-prosecutor has been assigned to lead the financial regulator. The president may face a stronger backlash if he names the chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) in the same way.
Yoon has already been slammed for a lack of diversity in forming his inaugural Cabinet, whose members are mostly male and Seoul National University graduates. His preference for former prosecutors could undermine the credibility of his administration. A ranking official said that the presidential office would study ways of promoting diversity in appointments. But Yoon is still apparently trying to legitimize his lopsided appointments by saying that he values candidates' competence the most. He should heed criticisms for trying to turn the country into a "Republic of Prosecutors."
(END)
