S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold high-level talks on N. Korea, global issues
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan had a meeting here Wednesday to discuss cooperation on regional and global issues amid concerns over the possibility of North Korea's nuclear test.
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong engaged in the trilateral session with his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, two weeks after President Joe Biden's alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.
The previous day, Cho had one-on-one consultations with Sherman, with North Korea reportedly all set for its first nuclear test in more than four years.
The previous tripartite meeting of No. 2 diplomats took place in Washington, D.C., in November last year.
Meanwhile, Sherman had a separate meeting in Seoul with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik. What was discussed was "continued U.S. humanitarian, economic, and security assistance to Ukraine," she said in a Twitter message.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
Cargo truckers to go on strike to demand freight fare hikes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim