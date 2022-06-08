Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 08, 2022
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/16 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 60
Gwangju 24/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) Top U.S. official warns of 'swift, forceful' response if N. Korea carries out nuke test
-
Cargo truckers to go on strike to demand freight fare hikes
-
(LEAD) N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman