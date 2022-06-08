Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/16 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 60

Gwangju 24/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/16 Cloudy 20

