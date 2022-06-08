S. Korea to approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug Evusheld this month
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing to approve AstraZeneca's antibody treatment Evusheld this month to better protect people with weak immune systems, the health authorities said Wednesday.
The government plans to wrap up due procedures for its approval for emergency use within June and administer it to the people "as soon as possible," Second Health Vice Minister Lee Gi-il said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
Evusheld is designed to stop the coronavirus from infecting people with compromised immune systems and other high-risk groups.
