(LEAD) S. Korea to bring in 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug Evusheld
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout; RECASTS headline, lead)
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to bring in 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca's antibody treatment Evusheld by October to better protect people with weak immune systems, the health authorities said Wednesday.
The government is in talks with the drugmaker for the contract that calls for securing 5,000 doses in July and 15,000 doses in October, and the drug safety ministry is expected to approve it for emergency use this month, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
As a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies, Evusheld is designed to stop the coronavirus from infecting people with compromised immune systems and other high-risk groups, including hematologic malignancy patients.
The preventive therapy is supposed to be given to those who have not been infected with the virus, and designated medical centers will be in charge of its administration, according to the headquarters.
The health authorities made the decision on the volume of the medication in consideration of the number of people who cannot be immunized against COVID-19 through getting traditional vaccine shots, they added.
"We expect the new drug to better protect the people who have not been covered by the current vaccination campaign," health ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said.
"Evusheld is not a replacement of vaccines but a complement. For elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions, getting a vaccine is still the best way," he added.
The United States authorized its emergency use in December last year, and a total of 24 nations, including France and Singapore, have approved it.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95