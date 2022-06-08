Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. stock gains

All News 09:26 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,632.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite grew 0.94 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, on a technical rebound.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.92 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem grew 2.16 percent, while financial heavyweight KB Financial Group slipped 0.17 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,253.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!