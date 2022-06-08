Hyundai Mobis to hold tech show in France
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it will hold a tech show in France next week to promote its advanced vehicle technologies to European clients.
Hyundai Mobis has invited some 200 officials in charge of parts purchases and technology development at Renault S.A. and Stellantis to introduce 27 technologies at JP Beltoise Circuit, a car racing track in the Paris suburb of Trappes, next Tuesday and Wednesday (local time), the company said in a statement.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
The 27 technologies include autonomous driving, electrification, in-vehicle infotainment, augmented reality head up display (AR HUD), in-cabin sensing and rear-wheel steering system, it said.
"Hyundai Mobis will increase the number of new orders for our latest products to satisfy the needs of European customers and mount diverse tech marketing campaigns," Axel Maschka, head of global original equipment (OE) Sales at Hyundai Mobis, said in the statement.
Hyundai Mobis aims to win $1.06 billion worth of orders in Europe this year, up 51 percent from $703 million it received last year.
Globally, its order target for the year is 49 percent higher at $3.75 billion compared with $2.52 billion a year ago.
In the January-March quarter, the company's net profit fell 14 percent to 520.98 billion won ($419 million) from 603.33 billion won a year earlier.
In the first three months, it obtained $1.66 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., achieving 44 percent of this year's order target.
Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 percent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

