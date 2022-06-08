S. Korea seeking 2nd straight win, better defense vs. Paraguay in football friendly

It will bear watching what Bento decides to do with Son this time. Against Brazil, the Premier League Golden Boot winner started as a winger, a familiar position for him in international play, before moving up to the striker position in the second half when the starter Hwang Ui-jo was subbed out. Bento said afterward he wanted to keep things simple and not experiment too much with his offensive formation when he knew South Korea would have to spend most of the match defending.