15 unionized truckers nabbed for alleged business interference
By Kim Han-joo
ICHEON, South Korea, June 8 (Yonhap) -- More than a dozen unionized truckers on a general strike were apprehended Wednesday for allegedly obstructing business operations of a plant in Icheon, officers said.
A total of 15 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were taken into custody on charges of blocking cargo trucks from entering the plant operated by the country's leading beverage company, Hite Jinro Co., in the city 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul at around 8:30 a.m.
The union launched the walkout Tuesday, demanding the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truck drivers to cope with surging fuel costs.
The union is demanding an extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System designed to prevent dangerous driving and guarantee minimum freight rates for truck drivers. The system, introduced for a three-year run in 2020, is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
Cargo truckers to go on strike to demand freight fare hikes
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman