The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 08, 2022
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.80 1.80
2-M 1.87 1.87
3-M 1.96 1.96
6-M 2.18 2.17
12-M 2.75 2.68
(END)
