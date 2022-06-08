Korea Shipbuilding bags 923.3 bln-won order for 6 container ships
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has signed a 923.3 billion-won (US$736 million) contract with a European shipping company to build six container carriers.
Under the deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ships and deliver them to the undisclosed shipper by the second half of 2025.
KSOE has clinched orders to build 105 vessels worth $12.9 billion so far this year, achieving 74 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion
KSOE, the subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
