The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's economy grows slower than earlier predicted in Q1 amid weak investment, spending
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly slower pace than earlier predicted in the first quarter of this year as investment and spending weakened amid lingering worries over the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.6 percent in the January-March period from three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(LEAD) North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
WASHINGTON -- North Korea appears to have completed preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test that could take place at any time, Special U.S. Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said Tuesday.
Kim said a North Korean nuclear test will be met by a "swift" response from the U.S. and its allies, but that Washington will continue to remain open to dialogue with no "end date."
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday lifted the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period for all international arrivals in the latest move to return to pre-pandemic normalcy amid a downtrend in COVID-19 cases.
The country added 13,358 COVID-19 infections, including 59 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,188,200, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says pardoning ex-President Lee 'not an issue to talk about now'
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that a potential pardon for jailed former President Lee Myung-bak "is not an issue to talk about now."
Yoon made the remark to reporters upon arrival at the presidential office following news reports that Lee filed for a suspension of his sentence and could be included in beneficiaries of a presidential pardon that could be carried out to mark Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold high-level talks on N. Korea, global issues
SEOUL -- Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan had a meeting here Wednesday to discuss cooperation on regional and global issues amid concerns over the possibility of North Korea's nuclear test.
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong engaged in the trilateral session with his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, two weeks after President Joe Biden's alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.
-----------------
PPP floor leader warns N. Korea has nothing to gain from provocations
SEOUL -- North Korea will receive nothing from provocations but sanctions and punishment from the international community, the floor leader of the ruling party said Wednesday amid concerns the North could conduct its seventh nuclear test in the coming days.
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party (PPP) made the remarks in a consultative meeting with officials from the ruling party, the government and the presidential office, including Foreign Minister Park Jin and Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop.
-----------------
15 unionized truckers nabbed for alleged business interference
ICHEON -- More than a dozen unionized truckers on a general strike were apprehended Wednesday for allegedly obstructing business operations of a plant in Icheon, officers said.
A total of 15 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were taken into custody on charges of blocking cargo trucks from entering the plant operated by the country's leading beverage company, Hite Jinro Co., in the city 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul at around 8:30 a.m.
-----------------
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
SEOUL -- Song Hae, South Korea's oldest TV presenter, died Wednesday. He was 95.
According to the police and hospital officials, he passed away in the morning at his home in southern Seoul.
