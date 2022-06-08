Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to hold videoconference with Vietnam's Communist Party chief

All News 14:14 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol was to hold a videoconference with Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong on Wednesday to discuss ways to move relations between the two countries forward, an official said.

The presidential office plans to release details of their meeting later in the day, the official said.

Meanwhile, the official said National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han met with Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is currently in Seoul, on Tuesday and exchanged their views on various issues, including North Korea and the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to his office in Seoul on June 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

