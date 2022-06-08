(LEAD) Yoon discusses cooperation with Vietnam's Communist Party chief
ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead, photo; UPDATES throughout
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held a videoconference with Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong on Wednesday to discuss ways to move relations between the two countries forward, the presidential office said.
During the conference call, Yoon said South Korea will strengthen cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Vietnam, which serves as the coordinator of the South Korea-ASEAN dialogue, according to the office.
Trong said in response that he welcomes the reinforcement of the South Korea-ASEAN relations and that Vietnam will play its role to achieve that.
Yoon expressed his concern over North Korea's repeated provocations and asked Vietnam to work together to make Pyongyang return to the dialogue table.
The two leaders also shared their views that the relationship between South Korea and Vietnam has become more solid as they went through the global supply chain crisis together.
The two even described the relationship as that of "in-laws" as many young people from South Korea and Vietnam get married to each other, according to the presidential office.
Also during the talks, Trong invited Yoon to visit Vietnam, and Yoon answered that he hopes the relationship between the two countries can further develop with active exchanges between high-ranking officials as this year marks the 30th anniversary of South Korea and Vietnam establishing diplomatic ties.
