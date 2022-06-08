Military reports 952 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:55 June 08, 2022
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 952 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 165,957, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 682 from the Army, 194 from the Air Force, 33 from the Marine Corps, 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 14 from the Navy.
Currently, 3,542 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95