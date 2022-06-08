DOOSAN 83,400 DN 200

DL 67,000 DN 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 DN 50

KIA CORP. 81,800 DN 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 122,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 106,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 662,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,750 UP 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,850 DN 150

Kogas 46,950 UP 2,500

TaekwangInd 974,000 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 UP 30

Boryung 11,900 UP 50

LG Corp. 80,700 UP 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 83,500 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 DN 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 129,500 UP 500

AmoreG 43,800 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 183,000 DN 500

KAL 28,650 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,060 DN 50

BukwangPharm 10,100 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 83,200 DN 1,200

Daewoong 28,850 0

DB INSURANCE 64,300 DN 200

SLCORP 31,500 UP 900

Yuhan 58,100 UP 100

SamsungElec 65,300 DN 200

NHIS 10,250 DN 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,610 UP 170

DongwonInd 236,500 0

POSCO Holdings 285,500 DN 1,500

SK Discovery 40,050 DN 150

LS 68,700 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES132500 UP3000

GC Corp 179,500 0

GS E&C 37,900 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 UP 11,000

(MORE)