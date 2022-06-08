KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 83,400 DN 200
DL 67,000 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 DN 50
KIA CORP. 81,800 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 122,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 106,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 662,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,750 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,850 DN 150
Kogas 46,950 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 974,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 UP 30
Boryung 11,900 UP 50
LG Corp. 80,700 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 129,500 UP 500
AmoreG 43,800 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 183,000 DN 500
KAL 28,650 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,060 DN 50
BukwangPharm 10,100 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,200 DN 1,200
Daewoong 28,850 0
DB INSURANCE 64,300 DN 200
SLCORP 31,500 UP 900
Yuhan 58,100 UP 100
SamsungElec 65,300 DN 200
NHIS 10,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,610 UP 170
DongwonInd 236,500 0
POSCO Holdings 285,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 40,050 DN 150
LS 68,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES132500 UP3000
GC Corp 179,500 0
GS E&C 37,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 UP 11,000
