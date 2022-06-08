KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 152,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,670 DN 20
SKC 157,500 UP 4,000
GS Retail 27,300 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,170 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 91,300 UP 900
KCC 343,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 82,500 DN 1,400
ORION Holdings 14,200 0
TaihanElecWire 2,125 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 DN 50
Daesang 22,050 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,745 UP 60
Hanwha 28,750 DN 300
DB HiTek 66,100 DN 300
CJ 84,100 DN 100
LX INT 40,500 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 18,000 0
Shinsegae 258,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 276,500 0
SGBC 61,000 DN 300
Hyosung 85,300 UP 900
LOTTE 36,800 UP 850
GCH Corp 21,150 DN 200
LotteChilsung 195,000 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,500 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 41,800 UP 100
HITEJINRO 35,400 UP 700
PIAM 46,450 DN 4,050
Hanssem 75,500 UP 2,900
MERITZ SECU 5,740 DN 50
HtlShilla 78,700 UP 100
Ottogi 442,500 UP 2,000
KSOE 93,500 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,200 DN 500
MS IND 21,400 DN 600
OCI 132,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 0
KorZinc 570,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,980 UP 60
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim