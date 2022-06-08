KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 47,000 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 151,500 UP 7,500
HyundaiMipoDock 85,200 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 48,600 UP 200
S-Oil 119,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 377,500 DN 12,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 DN 3,000
HMM 30,450 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 64,300 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 156,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 215,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,200 UP 200
S-1 67,300 0
ZINUS 59,100 UP 500
Hanchem 252,500 UP 1,000
DWS 54,400 0
SamsungSecu 38,200 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 16,800 DN 450
SKTelecom 56,100 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 47,250 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 33,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 144,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,900 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 DN 10
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 200
SK 246,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 27,300 DN 50
Handsome 38,400 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 18,550 UP 100
COWAY 67,200 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 UP 3,000
IBK 11,050 0
KEPCO 23,600 UP 650
SamsungEng 23,700 UP 250
DWEC 6,520 UP 180
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,500
HDSINFRA 6,590 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,650 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 386,500 DN 1,500
DSME 22,800 DN 100
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
Today in Korean history
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim