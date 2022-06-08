KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,370 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 150
KT 37,450 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35750 UP650
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 0
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 UP 200
KT&G 85,300 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 19,400 DN 150
Doosanfc 38,100 DN 950
LG Display 17,100 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,550 0
Kangwonland 27,950 DN 150
NAVER 278,000 0
Kakao 81,500 DN 400
NCsoft 459,000 UP 17,500
KIWOOM 91,600 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 71,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,750 0
LGCHEM 581,000 UP 25,000
LGELECTRONICS 102,000 UP 500
Celltrion 162,000 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 24,550 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,000 UP 700
KIH 69,100 DN 100
GS 47,950 UP 650
CJ CGV 27,000 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 150
LIG Nex1 81,800 DN 400
Fila Holdings 31,450 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 DN 7,500
LGH&H 697,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,590 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 22,150 DN 200
SK Innovation 240,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 30,600 DN 250
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
Today in Korean history
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
-
North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim