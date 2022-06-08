PanOcean 7,370 DN 170

SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 DN 400

CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 150

KT 37,450 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL35750 UP650

LOTTE TOUR 16,350 0

LG Uplus 13,750 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 UP 200

KT&G 85,300 DN 600

Doosan Enerbility 19,400 DN 150

Doosanfc 38,100 DN 950

LG Display 17,100 UP 100

DONGSUH 26,550 0

Kangwonland 27,950 DN 150

NAVER 278,000 0

Kakao 81,500 DN 400

NCsoft 459,000 UP 17,500

KIWOOM 91,600 DN 500

KEPCO E&C 71,500 UP 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 DN 200

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,750 0

LGCHEM 581,000 UP 25,000

LGELECTRONICS 102,000 UP 500

Celltrion 162,000 UP 3,000

TKG Huchems 24,550 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,000 UP 700

KIH 69,100 DN 100

GS 47,950 UP 650

CJ CGV 27,000 UP 400

KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 150

LIG Nex1 81,800 DN 400

Fila Holdings 31,450 UP 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 DN 7,500

LGH&H 697,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA LIFE 2,590 UP 65

AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 DN 5,000

FOOSUNG 22,150 DN 200

SK Innovation 240,000 UP 3,500

POONGSAN 30,600 DN 250

(MORE)