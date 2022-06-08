KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 0
Hansae 21,650 DN 100
Youngone Corp 46,700 UP 50
CSWIND 55,800 DN 2,300
GKL 15,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 65,800 DN 200
HanmiPharm 307,500 0
Meritz Financial 30,450 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 7,770 UP 50
emart 114,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 40,650 DN 300
HANJINKAL 59,500 UP 700
DoubleUGames 43,950 UP 150
CUCKOO 17,500 DN 350
COSMAX 68,800 UP 500
MANDO 54,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,350 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,600 DN 350
Netmarble 81,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 271,500 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 65,100 UP 1,400
ORION 93,000 DN 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,050 DN 250
BGF Retail 185,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 121,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 13,350 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 408,500 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 502,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 125,500 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,750 UP 150
KakaoBank 40,400 DN 1,100
HYBE 222,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 117,500 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 425,500 DN 6,500
DL E&C 50,300 UP 100
SKSQUARE 45,850 UP 600
kakaopay 89,500 DN 16,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 800
(END)
