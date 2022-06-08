S. Korean midfielder Na Sang-ho inspired by Europe-based teammates

"Heung-min and Woo-yeong are really exceptional players with the ball at their feet. I tried to learn how they created chances for others with their passes and off-ball movements," Na said in an online press conference from Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, two days before South Korea's next match against Paraguay. "Hee-chan put so much pressure on the opposing defense with his aggressive play and explosive speed. I felt I had to work harder to keep up with those guys."