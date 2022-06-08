S. Korean Bond Yields on June 8, 2022
All News 16:39 June 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.226 2.222 +0.4
2-year TB 2.905 2.937 -3.2
3-year TB 3.209 3.232 -2.3
10-year TB 3.472 3.538 -6.6
2-year MSB 2.996 3.028 -3.2
3-year CB (AA-) 3.982 4.001 -1.9
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
