Yoon posthumously awards top cultural order to TV host Song Hae
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol posthumously awarded the top order of cultural merit to TV host Song Hae on Wednesday, his office said.
Song, who died earlier in the day at 95, was the country's oldest TV presenter, best known for emceeing KBS TV's "National Singing Contest," a nationwide singing competition show, since 1988.
"There are no words to express my sadness at the passing of Mr. Song Hae," Yoon said in a condolence message sent to Song's family.
"As a singer and comedian for over half a century, and while working as a national emcee, (Song) gave the people great laughter and touched them deeply," he said.
Song was conferred the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest-ranking among medals given to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of culture and arts.
