Yoon to begin weekly meetings with PM next Monday
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will begin holding weekly meetings with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to discuss state affairs next week, a presidential official said Wednesday.
The first meeting has been scheduled for Monday, with Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and Bang Moon-kyu, minister for government policy coordination, also expected to attend.
Bang was appointed to the position Tuesday, making it possible for the weekly meetings to get under way. The minister for government policy coordination serves under the prime minister.
Such meetings were held by former President Moon Jae-in as well.
