Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says 'rule of law' when asked about his favoring of prosecutors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says officials from Minbyun dominated key positions in past, when asked about prosecutor-concentrated personnel appointments (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- World Bank cuts growth outlook to 2.9 pct from 4.1 pct over first global stagflation in 50 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon's policy overturned; prosecutors to investigate directly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite surviving with exports, there are red alarms in different areas of economy (Segye Ilbo)
-- 69 pct of leaders of public organizations appointed by Moon have more than 1 year of terms remaining (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors to speed up investigations on 6 major areas of crime ahead of implementation of new law leaving prosecution with no power (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bank balance always with warning light on after spending 6.7 mln won monthly on gas (Hankyoreh)
-- K-semiconductors, protector of country, should take big step (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'S fear' becomes reality (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- I was scammed in Republic of Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korea's ruling party gets ready to meet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Tokyo, Washington announce commitment to curb Pyongyang threats (Korea Herald)
-- OECD cuts Korea's 2022 growth outlook to 2.7% (Korea Times)
(END)

