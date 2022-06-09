Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says 'rule of law' when asked about his favoring of prosecutors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says officials from Minbyun dominated key positions in past, when asked about prosecutor-concentrated personnel appointments (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- World Bank cuts growth outlook to 2.9 pct from 4.1 pct over first global stagflation in 50 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon's policy overturned; prosecutors to investigate directly (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Despite surviving with exports, there are red alarms in different areas of economy (Segye Ilbo)

-- 69 pct of leaders of public organizations appointed by Moon have more than 1 year of terms remaining (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors to speed up investigations on 6 major areas of crime ahead of implementation of new law leaving prosecution with no power (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bank balance always with warning light on after spending 6.7 mln won monthly on gas (Hankyoreh)

-- K-semiconductors, protector of country, should take big step (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'S fear' becomes reality (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- I was scammed in Republic of Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

