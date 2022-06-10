Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't takes firm response against strike, signals 'anti-labor stance' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Collecting data unrelated to crime'; Samsung Electronics to make quasi-appeal on seizures and searches (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- '6,000 semiconductor professionals short every year' (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Capital area-concentrated' semiconductor majors; colleges in rural areas losing ground (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 7 dead from 'arson terror attack' on lawyer building in Daegu (Segye Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties waste time on internal strife; Nat'l Assembly loitering (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chip industry increasingly sees manpower shortage, to be short 30,000 workers in next 10 yrs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- From personnel appointments to pardons, President Yoon runs alone (Hankyoreh)
-- Admission quota for semiconductor departments at schools to be increased to 20,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Logistic emergency' causes Hyundai Motor to send SOS for military vehicle support (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'World is restoring nuclear power...I support S. Korea's plan to discard nuclear phase-out' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon may go to NATO meeting, meet Kishida (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Businesses concerned as cargo truckers' strike disrupts supply (Korea Herald)
-- Freedom of assembly: Not in my president's backyard (Korea Times)
